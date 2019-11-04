Billionaire Leon Cooperman says Elizabeth Warren is 'screwing around with the wrong guy' – but he is open to meeting with her

Billionaire Leon Cooperman said Sen. Elizabeth Warren is "screwing around with the wrong guy."

Cooperman, in an interview with CNBC on Monday, called the populist Democratic presidential candidate's criticism of him "complete bull" because he wants to give all his wealth away, only he wants to control how it gets distributed.

Cooperman has particularly taken issue with Warren's proposed wealth tax on the super rich — which would levy a 6% tax on $1 billion in net worth and above. In an interview with Politico, Cooperman said "this is the f-----g American dream she is s------g on."

Yet, later in his discussion Monday with CNBC, he added that he would like to meet with Warren.

The war of words with Warren escalated last week when Cooperman sent Warren a letter in a response to a recent tweet from Warren — who was responding to previous barbs from Cooperman.

"You proceeded to admonish me (as if a parent chiding an ungrateful child) to 'pitch in a bit more so everyone else has a chance at the American dream,'" Cooperman wrote at the time.

"I don't need Elizabeth Warren telling me that I'm a deadbeat," he said after he cried on CNBC when discussing President Donald Trump's behavior and why he cares about this cause. He also said repeatedly that he wants to pay more in taxes and believes billionaires should be paying their fair share.

After Cooperman sent the letter, Warren responded on Twitter, repeating what she's said to him before: Pitch in more.

The Warren campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cooperman's comments.