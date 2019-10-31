Billionaire Leon Cooperman sends a critical letter to Elizabeth Warren, the latest shot in their war of words

Leon Cooperman sent a critical letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the top Democratic presidential candidates, marking the latest salvo in the war of words between the billionaire investor and the economic populist politician.

Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, declined to provide a copy of the letter, or any specific details of it, before it is revealed Friday, although he noted it was a few pages long. He sent it Wednesday.

The letter explains his disagreements with her recent criticisms of the influence of wealthy business leaders and her economic policy proposals, the investor said.

Cooperman said he expects the letter to arrive at one of Warren's offices by Friday and noted, "It's a very responsible letter on why I disagree with her."

Asked why he decided to do this, he said, "I'm responding to a tweet," and insisted he had other phone calls to attend to before he hung up.

After Cooperman recently told Politico that, while he believes in a "progressive income tax and the rich paying more," he disagreed with much of Warren's approach. "But this is the f---ing American dream she is s----ing on," he told the publication. Warren later fired back in a tweet, suggesting Cooperman should "pitch in a bit more."

People familiar with the contents of the open letter say that Cooperman is writing it for another reason: to convince voters her proposals will hinder the economy and be a burden on taxpayers. Allies of the investor, who declined to be named in order to speak frankly about the letter, have privately warned him that an effort like this would only embolden Warren's argument that she is best equipped to take on the rich. Cooperman has privately shrugged off these concerns, these people added.

Representatives for Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Cooperman letter.

Warren has cut into Democratic frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden's polling lead in recent weeks. After being behind Biden by at least 30 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics poling average, she has surged back to a distance of just over five points. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in third.

Warren has also performed better on the fundraising front. She outraised Biden in the third quarter by raking in $24.6 million while he brought in more than $15 million.