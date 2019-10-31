Billionaire Leon Cooperman sends a critical letter to Elizabeth Warren, the latest shot in their war of words

Leon Cooperman sent a critical letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the top Democratic presidential candidates, marking the latest salvo in the war of words between the billionaire investor and the economic populist politician.
Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, declined to provide a copy of the letter, or any specific details of it, before it is revealed Friday, although he noted it was a few pages long. He sent it Wednesday.
The letter explains his disagreements with her recent criticisms of the influence of wealthy business leaders and her economic policy proposals, the investor said.
Cooperman said he expects the letter to arrive at one of Warren's offices by Friday and noted, "It's a very responsible letter on why I disagree with her."
Asked why he decided to do this, he said, "I'm responding to a tweet," and insisted he had other phone calls to attend to before he hung up.
After Cooperman recently told Politico that, while he believes in a "progressive income tax and the rich paying more," he disagreed with much of Warren's approach. "But this is the f---ing American dream she is s----ing on," he told the publication. Warren later fired back in a tweet, suggesting Cooperman should "pitch in a bit more."
People familiar with the contents of the open letter say that Cooperman is writing it for another reason: to convince voters her proposals will hinder the economy and be a burden on taxpayers. Allies of the investor, who declined to be named in order to speak frankly about the letter, have privately warned him that an effort like this would only embolden Warren's argument that she is best equipped to take on the rich. Cooperman has privately shrugged off these concerns, these people added.
Representatives for Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Cooperman letter.
Warren has cut into Democratic frontrunner Vice President Joe Biden's polling lead in recent weeks. After being behind Biden by at least 30 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics poling average, she has surged back to a distance of just over five points. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in third.
Warren has also performed better on the fundraising front. She outraised Biden in the third quarter by raking in $24.6 million while he brought in more than $15 million.
Cooperman previously wrote a critical letter to President Barack Obama in November 2011, a year before Obama was reelected.
Within that correspondence, Cooperman accused Obama and his allies of encouraging "class warfare."
"What does matter is that the divisive, polarizing tone of your rhetoric is cleaving a widening gulf, at this point as much visceral as philosophical, between the downtrodden and those best positioned to help them," Cooperman wrote at the time. "With due respect, Mr. President, it's time for you to throttle-down the partisan rhetoric and appeal to people's better instincts, not their worst," he added.
Obama was known to label Wall Street leaders as "fat cat bankers."
"They're still puzzled why it is that people are mad at the banks. Well, let's see. You guys are drawing down $10 [million], $20 million bonuses after America went through the worst economic year in decades and you guys caused the problem," Obama said in an interview with the CBS program "60 Minutes" in 2009.
The Cooperman-Warren feud started to boil after he ripped her during the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor in New York last month.
"They won't open the stock market if Elizabeth Warren is the next president," he joked at the time. "You don't make the poor people rich by making rich people poor. The Democratic Party seems to be leaning towards the left on policies, which is very harmful for the economy. I don't like the shift to the left."
Warren has laid out plans that could curb the influence of finance executives if she becomes the next commander in chief, including a wealth tax. In July, she released a proposal that would make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy.
These ideas have also led Democratic donors on Wall Street to stress that if she wins the primary, they will sit out or back President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. CNBC's Jim Cramer reported in September that Wall Street is "terrified" of a Warren presidency.