'Fantastic Beasts 3' will be co-written by 'Harry Potter' screenwriter after 'Crimes of Grindelwald' flop

The third installment in the five-movie "Fantastic Beasts" franchise has a release date and a new screenwriter.

While the previous two films "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Crimes of Grindelwald" were solely scripted by "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling, the author will be getting co-byline with Steve Kloves, who helped adapt the original "Harry Potter" books into films.

It's not entirely surprising that Kloves has been added as a writer for "Fantastic Beasts 3." Critics painted "Crimes of Grindelwald" as having "glimmers of the magic" from the original "Harry Potter" films, but not being quite as enchanting as its predecessors. That sentiment was also felt by fans, who balked at several canon-altering plot points and a "hollow and disconnected" story.

The film holds an underwhelming 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only that, but "Crimes of Grindelwald," had the lowest box office haul in the U.S. and internationally of any "Harry Potter" film. It made only $160 million domestically and just under $500 million in foreign markets. While the international box office helped boost the film over its $200 million production budget, it's a paltry showing compared with the rest of the franchise.

Comparatively, moviegoers worldwide shelled out more than $814 million to see "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in 2016 and $1.3 billion in 2011 to see the final film in the original series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."