How electric scooter company OjO plans to shake up the food delivery industry

Electric scooters are not only changing how people move around cities, but they can also disrupt the way things are delivered, OjO Electric CEO Max Smith told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday.

"We think it's a really big market not only for moving people safely, sustainably around the city, but this scooter is really designed to deliver food, to do parcels, to do packages," Smith said on "Mad Money."

"So that entire mobility space and the delivery of products and services and food is an explosive market, and we're seeing that. "

OjO is jumping into the crowded landscape of electric scooters as the two-wheeled machines shake up transportation networks in cities around the country, many of which are dealing with rising car and truck congestion.

Scooter companies are attracting bushels of venture capital, with investors looking to grab a slice of the $7 trillion mobility market. But the disruption is sometimes creating headaches for city governments — and, in a way, for emergency rooms — as they grapple with how to regulate the scooters.

OjO has its rideshare scooters available in two cities in Texas, Austin and Dallas, as well as in Memphis, Tennessee. It also ran a pilot program in Hoboken, New Jersey.

But OjO is different than big players such as Bird and Lime, Smith noted, because its scooters have a seat, making them look more like a moped's younger cousin than a suped-up Razor.

Revel, another competitor, is a moped-sharing company operating in Brooklyn and Queens, plus Austin and Washington, D.C.

Smith said OjO has designated drop-off spots for the scooters, which the company markets as suitable for bike lanes. Riders could leave the scooters, which have a maximum speed of 20 mph, somewhere else but they will pay a fine, Smith said.

Smith told Cramer that OjO's scooter was specifically designed to differentiate itself from some of its rivals, arguing that the seated design provided a more comfortable and accessible ride.