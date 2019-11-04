Shake Shack shares fall more than 13% as same-store sales growth disappoints

Pedestrians walk in front of a Shake Shack location in New York.

Shake Shack shares fell more than 14% in extended trading Monday after the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations, but turned in disappointing same-store sales growth.

Revenue was in-line with expectations, but same-store sales rose 2.0%, shy of the 2.5% growth analysts predicted.

Here's what the company reported compared to what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 26 cents, adjusted, vs. 20 cents expected

Revenue: $157.8 million, vs. $157.8 million expected

Shake Shack said its net income rose to $11.4 million, or 31 cents a share, from $6.9 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Shake Shack earned 26 cents a share, topping estimates of 20 cents per share.

Revenue climbed 32% to $157.8 million, in-line with analysts' predictions.

At the end of its second quarter, Shake Shack announced a deal with GrubHub.

Ahead of earnings, Shake Shack shares had gained more than 85% since the start of the year, and had a market value of $3.1 billion.