Brits are worried that bad weather could affect the snap election in December

People, one with a Union Jack umbrella, walk across Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a wet, September afternoon in London.

If Brexit wasn't enough for the British public to contend with, it is now facing a snap election around one of the busiest, darkest and coldest times of the year — the run-up to Christmas.

It's well known that Brits are obsessed by the weather and when you combine that with an election at a time of huge political crisis it's no surprise that some British newspapers have gone into hysteria mode over the timing of the vote on December 12.

Headlines predicting wild wet and icy weather have abounded with headlines ranging from "UK election weather warning" to "General Election may be hit by coldest winter in 30 years" and "General election 2019: Can snow delay the vote and your questions answered."

Because the vote is the first election to be held in December since 1923, it's uncertain what impact the busy festive schedule, shorter daylight hours and potentially bad weather will have on voter behavior — but some experts are debunking the theory that weather matters that much.

Stephen Fisher, associate professor in Political Sociology at the University of Oxford and whose work looks at political attitudes and behavior, told CNBC that the weather "is unlikely to be a serious factor affecting turnout, or the outcome, on 12th December."

"While there is research showing that turnout at local elections has been sensitive to weather conditions, there's no correlation at the national level for general elections," he said Wednesday.

The snap election matters more than most as the result will shape the country for decades to come as the next government will have to contend with the unwieldy beast that is Brexit.

Bookmakers and voter polls put the ruling Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the lead to win a majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament.