Unilever and Kraft Heinz criticized by lawmaker over porn site advertising

Consumer goods giants Kraft Heinz and Unilever have been criticized for advertising products on Pornhub, a site where users can upload and watch pornographic video content.

According to a report by British newspaper The Sunday Times, advertising for the Unilever-owned Dollar Shave Club ran on the site earlier this year, with one ad stating: "If you use our bathroom products you won't have to visit this site as much." A campaign for Kraft Heinz frozen food brand Devour ran on Pornhub in January, stating "Hot food porn. Never just eat, devour," according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Pornhub does not permit videos of under-18s or those that show violence and says it removes any such content, but The Sunday Times found clips of school girls that were secretly filmed, and men performing sex acts in front of teenagers on buses.

In an email to CNBC, a Unilever spokesperson said the company does not support advertising on porn websites and is "extremely concerned" about the reported ads from Dollar Shave Club, adding that the company retains operational independence since being acquired by Unilever in 2016. The spokesperson confirmed that Dollar Shave Club ran a short campaign on Pornhub earlier this year, but said Unilever was not aware of it at the time, or of the specific ad mentioned.

Kraft Heinz took over Pornhub's homepage with its "food porn" campaign for one day in January, as part of its wider Super Bowl ad activity, which it described at the time as an "unconventional and provocative advertising campaign," in an online release. A Kraft Heinz spokesperson had not responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of publication.