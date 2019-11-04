Treasury yields tick higher amid hopes of US-China trade deal; investors await earnings, auctions

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7488%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2283%.

Market participants continue to closely monitor global trade developments. The U.S. and China both said on Friday that they had made progress in talks, stirring hopes of a trade agreement later this month.

The world's two largest economies secured a limited trade deal last month, in an attempt to end a protracted dispute that has battered financial markets and hammered global growth.

Adding to upbeat market sentiment, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday that American employers added 128,000 jobs in October — comfortably beating an estimate of 75,000 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The jobs number appeared to reassure investors after a monthly index of manufacturing by the Institute for Supply Management fell for the third consecutive month.

On the data front, factory orders for September will be released at around 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.