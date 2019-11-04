Why your vaping habit could raise your life insurance costs

While the long-term effects of vaping are still unknown, there's little doubt that vaping won't go in your favor when it comes to life insurance.

The vaping-related illness outbreak reached more 1,888 probable cases with 37 fatalities as of Oct. 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's still unclear what is making people sick.

Nearly 9 of 10 patients with lung problems said they vaped products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the CDC's analysis of 867 people with lung problems associated with e-cigarette use.

Life insurance companies have long used smoking as a factor to determine coverage, said Jack Dolan, vice president of Public Affairs at the American Council of Life Insurers.

"It is not surprising that the use of any product with nicotine would raise a red flag for a life insurance company," Dolan said in a statement to CNBC. "But exactly how an individual company will treat an application for a person who uses e-cigarettes can vary from company to company."