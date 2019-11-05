'Frozen 2' is highest-selling animated movie in first day of presales on Atom Tickets and Fandango

In its first day of advanced ticket sales, "Frozen 2" has sold the most tickets of any other animated feature on Atom Tickets and Fandango.

Advanced tickets became available on Nov. 4, just a few weeks before the film's release on Nov. 22. Disney now holds the top three spots for the best first-day of ticket sales for animated movies on both ticketing sites, with "Toy Story 4" and "Incredibles 2" in second and third place, on both platforms.

At Atom Tickets, "Frozen 2" outpaced first-day ticket sales of every Disney live-action remake, including this summer's "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and 2017's "Beauty and the Beast."

Headed into the holiday movie season, "Frozen" is trending as Atom Ticket's largest presale film, just behind "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"It's a Thanksgiving season tradition to gather at the multiplex for a Disney film, and based on the sensational ticket sales for 'Frozen 2' on Fandango, it's clear that families and friends are making their holiday moviegoing plans now," Erik Davis, Fandango's managing editor, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Frozen" was a breakout hit for Disney Animation, garnering more than $400 million at the domestic box office. The film, which introduced fans to characters such as Olaf the snowman, Princess Anna and Queen Elsa, went on to earn more than $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office and win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film in 2014.

"Frozen 2" picks up not long after the end of the first "Frozen" with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leaving Arendelle to travel to an ancient forest in a far off enchanted land. Their quest is to find the origin of Elsa's frosty powers and save their kingdom.

Disclosure: Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC, owns Fandango.