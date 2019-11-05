Airbnb faces a critical vote in Jersey City that could eliminate hundreds of listings

Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. March 13, 2017.

A battle between Airbnb and policymakers rages on as voters head to the polls in New Jersey's second largest city.

Jersey City residents will vote Tuesday on a new measure seeking to restrict short-term rental properties, impacting companies like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO.

A vote in favor of the measure would require strict permits to operate short-term rental properties and implement additional regulations, including:

Limitations on what properties/units are eligible for use as short-term rentals

A prohibition on using a property as a short-term rental for more than a total of 60 nights per year if the owner/operator is not present

A prohibition on using property with rent controlled by government regulations or other limitations

Rules for short term rental permits and permit fees of an initial $250 application fee and $200 per year for renewal

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Tuesday that Airbnb has spent millions over the last several months to block the proposed regulatory measure, framing the regulation as an all encompassing "ban".

"There are rules and there are restrictions around it, but it is definitely not a ban," said Fulop.

He also tweeted in September that Airbnb's campaign is full of "lies and misinformation". He said the company's real goal is its campaign to go public.

Airbnb said in a statement to CNBC that the residents of Jersey City have greatly benefited from Airbnb as they've seen a growth in the local tourism economy.

"Thousands of residents may be in serious financial jeopardy, with some even at risk of foreclosure or bankruptcy — all because of the Mayor's short-term rental ban, crafted at the behest of the hotel industry's special interests," said Airbnb spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco.

DeBold Fusco defended the company's classification of the ordinance as a "ban," citing its effective removal of any property renters, as well as buildings with 4 or more units. She said that would effectively wipe out 70% of Jersey City residents eligible to put their homes on Airbnb.

"Our host community came to us asking if we would help them push back against this ban," said Debold Fusco. "We gladly said yes."

According to The New York Times, Airbnb has paid $4.2 million to a political committee responsible for issuing fliers and urging residents to vote down the measure. On the other side, the hotel industry and workers union have reportedly spent a collective $1 million to pass the regulations.