Seth Meyers' new Netflix comedy special 'Lobby Baby' will let you skip his political jokes

Tired of political jokes? That won't stop you from enjoying Seth Meyers' new comedy special on Netflix.

The comedian and late night host's new special "Lobby Baby" will feature a "skip politics" button, allowing viewers to opt out of his political jokes.

"I want to talk about politics for a second," Meyers says a little more than halfway through his special. "But I also know there are people who don't like jokes about politics and because this is on Netflix, it presents us with a unique opportunity. We are going to have an option for people watching at home to skip politics. There will be a box right down there. And they can just click that and it will take them to the next moment of the show when it's not about politics."

Meyers then points to the side of the screen, and a button called "skip politics" appears. If viewers click the button, they will miss about 10 minutes worth of Meyer's comedy special.

CNN was the first to report the politics skip button.

Meyers has long been poking fun at President Donald Trump and other political figures. In 2011, Meyers hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner and roasted Trump, who was in attendance. Years later, Meyers has spent much of his late-night career dissecting Trump's 2016 campaign and current presidency. His "A Closer Look" segment, which appears on the show almost nightly, satirizes political scandals and difficult or misunderstood political issues.

Meyers' "Lobby Baby" special won't just focus on politics, however. Netflix said the comedy special will also tackle "family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday."

The title of the show is a nod to how Meyers' second child, a son named Axel, was born in the lobby of his apartment building. The special is now available to stream.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is an NBC show.