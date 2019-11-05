McDonald's ousted CEO Steve Easterbrook steps down from Walmart board

Ousted McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook has resigned from the board of Walmart, effective immediately, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

Easterbrook's decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with Walmart, the retailer said in the filing. He had been on Walmart's board since 2018 and served on committees related to compensation, management development, strategic planning and finance.

His resignation from Walmart's board on Monday came as McDonald's said it was barring Easterbrook from working for one of its competitors for the next two years as part of his separation agreement. Those companies include Chick-fil-A, Yum Brands, Coca-Cola's Costa, and convenience store chains Wawa and 7-Eleven.

McDonald's board voted to oust Easterbrook on Friday, accusing him of violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee. The company announced the decision Sunday evening. Chris Kempczinski, who most recently served as head of McDonald's U.S. division, is the fast-food chain's new chief executive.

Easterbrook will receive 26 weeks of severance. Last year, he earned $15.9 million in total compensation, including a $1.3 million base salary. If McDonald's hits its performance targets for 2019, Easterbrook will also be eligible for a prorated payment based on his termination date. In 2018, he earned $2.5 million from nonequity incentive plan compensation.