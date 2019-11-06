What to watch today: Stocks set for mixed open and Walgreens discusses going private

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a tepid Wall Street open, following a day of not much movement that nonetheless resulted in record closes for the Dow and Nasdaq. Both are on three day win streaks, with the Nasdaq rising in eight of the past 10 sessions. The S&P 500 is coming off its first drop in three days. None of the major stock measures has posted back-to-back losses in nearly a month, a streak that could end for the S&P 500 given that it fell yesterday. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government releases its first look at third quarter productivity at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a central bank voting member this year, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, voting member next year, both have public appearances during the trading day. (CNBC) Corporate earnings out this morning include Michael Kors-parent Capri Holdings (CPRI), CVS Health (CVS), Humana (HUM), New York Times (NYT), Office Depot (ODP), Papa John's (PZZA) and Wendy's (WEN). This afternoon, Qualcomm (QCOM), Fox (FOX), Expedia (EXPE), GoDaddy (GDDY), Marathon Oil (MRO), Roku (ROKU), Square (SQ), TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) issue their quarterly numbers after the closing bell.



* CVS Health third-quarter profit rises 10% on Aetna sales (CNBC) SoftBank plunged to a quarterly loss that was far larger than estimates, hit by the falling valuations of some of its biggest tech bets such as WeWork and Uber (UBER). "My investment judgment was poor in many ways and I am reflecting deeply on that," said Softbank founder Masayoshi Son. (Reuters)



Today presents the first opportunity for most Uber shareholders to sell stock since May's IPO at $45. Many shares are underwater, which could limit the selling. On Tuesday, the stock plunged nearly 10% to about $28, following the company issuing an over $1 billion loss in its latest quarter. The stock was under pressure in the premarket this morning. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Match Group (MTCH) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but the dating service operator's stock was under sharp pressure in premarket trading, after it gave lower than expected current quarter guidance. The parent of Tinder and other services said it expects to incur about $25 million this quarter for discretionary long-term investments and legal costs. WW International (WW) beat estimates by 2 cents with quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, but the Weight Watchers parent saw revenue fall below forecasts and it also gave a current quarter earnings forecast that falls largely below Street estimates. Shares were tanking in the premarket. Cedar Fair (FUN) reported profit of $3.34 per limited partnership unit, 10 cents below estimates, although the amusement park operator's revenue was above forecasts. CEO Richard Zimmerman said Cedar Fair is on its way to reporting the best year in the company's history.

