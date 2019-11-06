Watch Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speak live

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky will speak Wednesday at The New York Times DealBook Conference in New York City.

He will likely address expectations that the company will seek an initial public offering next year. He's also likely to speak about increasing regulatory scrutiny of Airbnb after Jersey City voters elected Tuesday for greater regulation of short-term rentals, and after the company officially banned "party houses" in response to a deadly shooting in California last week.

The interview begins around 11:35 a.m. Eastern.