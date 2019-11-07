Some Disney movies won't appear on Disney+ on launch day—or ever

"Song of the South" is a 1946 Disney film about story-teller Uncle Remus who tells a young boy stories about trickster Br'er Rabbit, Br'er Fox and Br'er Bear.

The launch of Disney+ is less than a week away. On Tuesday, hundreds of movies and television shows from Disney's vault will appear on the streaming service — some for the first time in decades.

However, a number of Disney movies won't find a home on Disney+ for a while — or ever.

For the most part, the missing films, which include "Coco," "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and the live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast," aren't appearing on the platform on day one because of preexisting deals with other streaming services. Hulu, Netflix and even HBO currently house dozens of Disney titles.

Other films were co-produced with another studio, and there are rights issues that need to be navigated if Disney wants to bring them over to Disney+ — notably, Sony's two "Spider-Man" flicks that are connected to Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

Then there are films such as the new "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and "Aladdin" that won't be on the service right away because they aren't yet available for home release. These will eventually be added to the catalog.