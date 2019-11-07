Dow futures jump more than 100 points on comments from China's commerce ministry

U.S. stock index futures turned sharply higher Thursday morning after China reportedly said the world's two largest economies had agreed to cancel additional tariffs imposed in their months-long trade war.

At around 02:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 154 points, indicating a positive open of more than 138 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both higher.

China said Thursday that both sides must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on one another's goods in order to reach a "phase one" trade agreement, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson at the commerce ministry. The report also said the proportion of tariffs scrapped must be the same.

It comes after reports that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be postponed until December — delaying a chance for the two leaders to sign an interim trade deal.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.