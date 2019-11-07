Treasury yields higher as investors focus on US-China trade developments

U.S. government debt prices moved higher Thursday morning, amid reports that China and the U.S. have agreed to cancel additional tariffs imposed in their trade war.

At around 03:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8462%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at around 2.3377%.

Market players are following U.S.-China trade discussions amid growing concerns that the signing of the "phase one" deal could be delayed until December. President Trump is scheduled to be in London for a gathering of NATO leaders on Dec. 3 - 4, and a potential signing could happen before or after that visit, people close to the talks told CNBC. However, China has reportedly agreed to cancel existing tariffs with the U.S. in a phased way.