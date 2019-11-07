Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zillow, Disney, Gap and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Zillow shares surged 14% during extended trading after the online real estate website posted a third-quarter revenue beat. Zillow reported revenue of $745 million, compared to the $718 million Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. That revenue amounted to a 117% year-over-year increase. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million also came in well above estimates.

Gap shares sank 10% following the company's announcement that President and CEO Art Peck will step down, while Robert J. Fisher, who currently serves as non-executive board chairman, will take over as interim president and CEO.

Gap also released full-year guidance, third-quarter guidance and same-store sales figures that were all below estimates. The company lowered its full-year earnings guidance range to between $1.70 and $1.75 per share, compared to the earnings of $2.07 per share analysts expected. For its third quarter, the retailer expects adjusted earnings between 34 cents and 36 cents per share, while analysts expected earnings of 55 cents per share, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Total same-store sales, meanwhile, declined to 4% versus the 2.2% dip forecast.

Shares of video game maker Take-Two sank despite the company's second-quarter revenue beat. Revenue, or net bookings, came in at $951 million versus the $926 million projected, according to Refinitv. Take-Two posted GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share, which were not comparable to analyst estimates.

Shares of Activision similarly slipped despite the company's better-than-expected earnings in its third quarter. The company reported earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, exceeding the earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion analysts expected. Activation's shares are up about 17% year-to-date.

Teradata shares tumbled more than 17% after the bell following news that CEO Oliver Ratzesberger is leaving the company and resigning from the board. Victor Lund, the executive chairman of the company's board of directors, was appointed interim president and CEO. Teradata also issued weak fourth-quarter guidance and sharply lowered its full-year earnings guidance. In its third quarter, the company reported earnings of 32 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $459 million, falling short of the 40 cent EPS and $486 million in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Disney shares climbed nearly 6% during extended trading after the company posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The media and entertainment behemoth posted earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $19.10 billion, exceeding the earnings of 95 cents per share and revenue of $19.04 billion analysts forecast. The earnings beat comes days before Disney's streaming service, Disney+, will be launched on Nov. 12.

Dropbox shares whipsawed after the bell, eventually settling near its closing price following third-quarter earnings that topped expectations. The cloud storage company posted earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $428 million, exceeding the 11 cent EPS and revenue of $423 million anticipated, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Dropbox lost 4 cents per share on a GAAP basis, higher than the 1 cent per share loss from a year ago.

Shares of Booking Holdings rose more than 4% following the company's mixed third-quarter earnings. The parent company of travel services like Priceline and Kayak reported earnings of $45.36 per share, exceeding the earnings of $44.57 per share analysts expected. Revenue came in at $5.04 billion, falling shy of the $5.07 billion consensus estimate, according to Refinitiv.