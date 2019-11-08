Pollster: 'Mike Bloomberg has more money than God,' so he can be a 2020 contender any time

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg could enter the presidential race and immediately make a mark, longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz told CNBC on Friday.

"Mike Bloomberg has more money than God," said Luntz, explaining how the businessman, philanthropist and former New York City mayor could benefit from his wealth if he enters the race. He said Bloomberg could sweep into the Democratic nomination process in March with a funding blitz when other candidates will be running on monetary fumes after early contests in February, including the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

"It's going to be difficult for him. But I'm not saying it's impossible," Luntz said. "If you look at the ... primary and caucus map, [the other candidates] will have spent everything they have to win those first four states. And Mike Bloomberg will come in with more money than all of them, potentially more money than all of them combined."

Bloomberg, according to media reports, is considering mounting a 2020 Democratic campaign, starting with at latest one state contest on Super Tuesday, March 3. Bloomberg has said in the past that if he ran for president he would be willing to spend $100 million of his own money. As of Friday, he was No. 8 on the Forbes billionaires list, with a net worth of over $52 billion.

Luntz sees a lane for Bloomberg among more centrist Democrats who don't like fading front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden and are scared that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would be too far left in a general election to beat President Donald Trump.