Ex-presidential advisor to Mike Bloomberg: 'Inner city' voters don't hate billionaires

Being a billionaire businessman and philanthropist should be viewed as a positive, not a negative, if Mike Bloomberg were to decide to run for president, according to John Hope Bryant, an advocate for economic empowerment.

Bryant — founder of Operation Hope and advisor to the presidential administrations of Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — told CNBC on Friday that the whole concept that Americans hate billionaires is wrong.

"If I want to pack a room in the inner city, I tell them a billionaire is coming," said Bryant, whose group works with banks, companies, and local governments and organizations to counsel lower-income clients on financial literacy.

On Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that Bloomberg, a three-term New York mayor, is thinking about joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. A top advisor to the 77-year-old released a statement, saying Bloomberg wants to see Trump defeated, but he's becoming "increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that."