Megyn Kelly turns to Instagram to launch her next chapter after blackface comment fallout

Megyn Kelly is launching her next chapter on Facebook-owned Instagram after being shunned by the cable and broadcast networks where she cut her teeth.

NBC News announced last October it was ending Kelly's morning show, "Megyn Kelly Today," after the former Fox News host questioned if blackface was truly racist during an segment on Halloween costumes. Kelly said when she was growing up, blackface, "was OK as long as you were dressing up as like a character." Kelly later apologized to her colleagues and audience for the comments.

Kelly and NBC News ultimately parted ways, with Kelly taking home the rest of her $69 million contract. She was also free from any non-compete clause, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Media reports speculated that Kelly might return to Fox News or head to CBS, but executives at both companies publicly squashed those rumors.

About a year after her TV ouster, Kelly is taking the influencer route: jumping over the old barriers to entry and attempting to build a following on social media.