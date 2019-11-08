The Philippine peso has jumped nearly 4% this year as investors hunt for yield

A money changer counts Philippine one thousand peso bills in Manila, Philippines. Joel Nito | AFP | Getty Images

In a low-rate environment where investors are searching for yield, the Philippines has been an attractive option. Yields in the Southeast Asian country have stayed high — relative to its regional counterparts — and that's giving the Philippine peso a boost. The Philippine currency has made strong gains against the greenback this year, buoyed by other factors, such as a narrowing trade deficit, in an economy that has outperformed its neighbors. It has jumped 3.8% against the dollar so far this year, and more than 5% since the middle of 2018.

Yields remain high despite rate cuts

Last year, the country's central bank hiked "overly aggressively" in a bid to battle slowing inflation, leading to increasing yields that have attracted investors, said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at Dutch bank ING. "Financial flows have been very beneficial to the Philippine Peso as real yields have attracted foreign players. With ... (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) policy rates still relatively high in the region, this has attracted foreign money to PHL markets, helping prop the Peso," he said, referring to the country's central bank. The central bank slashed its benchmark rate three times this year to 4.0%, after hiking it five times in 2018. Despite the rate cuts, the yield on the 10-year bond in the Philippines has remained among the highest in the region. It was at 4.61% as of Friday, after falling from a high of 6.38% in February and 7.95% last October. That compares with the current 1.80% in Singapore — albeit a reflection of the lower risk premium — 3.48% in Malaysia, and 1.66% in Thailand. Central banks around the world have been on a path of lower interest rates, with Europe even turning negative.

Resilient growth in the Philippines

The Philippines has also been relatively resilient against the effects of the U.S.-China trade battle, which has hit several economies in Asia, analysts said. The Philippine economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year, beating forecasts of 6.0% in a Reuters poll. "The PHP has ... been buffered by the fact that the Philippines is relatively insulated from global trade tensions, given that exports accounted for 31.7 percent of its GDP in 2018, which is significantly lower compared to regional peers such as Malaysia and Singapore," FXTM market analyst Han Tan told CNBC in an email.