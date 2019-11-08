Value stocks have 'never been this cheap,' Bank of America says

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Value stocks, those with stable fundamentals and subpar valuations, haven't been this cheap since the financial crisis, according to Bank of America. Cheap equities enjoyed a resurgence in September from a decade of underperformance as investors bet on economically sensitive, underpriced stocks on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. Value names have become particularly inexpensive relative to momentum stocks, creating a buying opportunity, the bank said.

"Value has never been this cheap vs. Momentum," Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note Friday. "Many signals indicate that the recent rotation into Value/out of Momentum could continue." The only time in history that value stocks have gotten this cheap was in 2003 and 2008, when the group outperformed momentum stocks by 22 and 69 percentage points, respectively, over the subsequent 12 months, according to Bank of America. One of the biggest exchange-traded funds focused on the value factor is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, which has gained 20% this year, slightly lagging the S&P 500's 23% return. But it has recently outperformed the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, which is up about 19% this year. The iShares value ETF is concentrated in health care, financials and communication with top holdings including AT&T, Bank of America, Citigroup and Pfizer.

Rotation to continue