These 4 franchises are getting new life on Disney+

"Monsters, Inc." is getting a new show on Disney+ called "Monsters at Work," which explores the transition from scream to laugh power in Monstropolis.

Disney+ is set to launch on Tuesday, and fans of franchises like Star Wars and Marvel are bursting with excitement to see the new shows created just for the streaming service.

But new blockbusters aren't the only Disney franchises getting new content on Disney+. Several older Disney films and TV shows will be getting new life on the platform in the coming year.

There is speculation about TV shows, movie sequels and remakes for "The Sandlot," "Mighty Ducks," "Willow," "The Proud Family" and "Hocus Pocus." But the specifics, including when they are slated for production, are unclear.

However, Disney has been promoting a number of new shows for Pixar fans and those that grew up watching the Disney Channel.

"Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Lizzie McGuire" and "High School Musical" are all getting a reboot on Disney+. In their own right, these shows and movies have massive, passionate fan followings that will be attracted to Disney's new streaming service to check out the new programs.

These kinds of shows are aimed at a slightly different demographic than the Star Wars and Marvel shows. Here Disney can target parents looking for family-friendly programs and nostalgic millennials.

Here are four Disney franchises that are getting new shows on Disney+: