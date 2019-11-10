These 4 franchises are getting new life on Disney+

Disney+ is set to launch on Tuesday, and fans of franchises like Star Wars and Marvel are bursting with excitement to see the new shows created just for the streaming service.
But new blockbusters aren't the only Disney franchises getting new content on Disney+. Several older Disney films and TV shows will be getting new life on the platform in the coming year.
There is speculation about TV shows, movie sequels and remakes for "The Sandlot," "Mighty Ducks," "Willow," "The Proud Family" and "Hocus Pocus." But the specifics, including when they are slated for production, are unclear.
However, Disney has been promoting a number of new shows for Pixar fans and those that grew up watching the Disney Channel.
"Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Lizzie McGuire" and "High School Musical" are all getting a reboot on Disney+. In their own right, these shows and movies have massive, passionate fan followings that will be attracted to Disney's new streaming service to check out the new programs.
These kinds of shows are aimed at a slightly different demographic than the Star Wars and Marvel shows. Here Disney can target parents looking for family-friendly programs and nostalgic millennials.
Here are four Disney franchises that are getting new shows on Disney+:
It had been nine years since "Toy Story 3" had been released when Disney brought "Toy Story 4" to theaters. The fourth installment in the franchise went on to haul in $1.07 billion at the global box office and reintroduced audiences to Bo Peep, who was absent from "Toy Story 3," as well as brought a new face to the core group of toys — Forky.
On Disney+, fans will get the chance to learn a bit more about Forky in an original Pixar series called "Forky Asks a Question." The show is a series of shorts in which the googly-eyed plastic spork asks questions about the world around him.
In addition, the service will also have an animated short film called "Lamp Life" that explores where Bo Peep was during "Toy Story 3" and how she arrived at the antique shop in "Toy Story 4."
"Forky Asks a Question" and "Lamp Life" will be available at launch.
Disney Channel enthusiasts fondly remember the 65 episodes of "Lizzie McGuire" that aired between 2001 and 2004. The beloved series, which followed a young Lizzie McGuire as she navigated middle school, even spurred a feature-length movie.
Disney+ will launch a "Lizzie McGuire" sequel on the service and bring Hilary Duff back to star as the titular character. According to the company, Lizzie is now nearing age 30, working in New York and still dealing with that pesky animated Lizzie.
The original cast of Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will all reprise their roles in the upcoming revival, as Lizzie's mother, father and little brother.
No release date has been announced for the series.
Twelve years after "Monsters, Inc." hit theaters, Disney released "Monsters University," which explored how the dynamic duo of Mike and Sully first met.
In "Monsters at Work," Disney will look to the future. The series, which features the original voice cast from the films, delves into the transition Monsters, Inc. faces as it transitions from scare power to laugh power.
Ben Feldman voices the lead character Tyler Tuskman, a scarer who arrives to his first day at work to discover that the company had swapped to a new power source.
The Show will premiere in 2020.
Another much loved Disney Channel program was the "High School Musical" series. The first two films appeared on the Disney Channel, while the third had a brief stint in theaters.
The films revolved around high school students Gabriella and Troy, an academically gifted girl and an athlete, who get roles in the school's musical. Of course, this ruffles the feathers of Sharpay and Ryan Evans, siblings who have starred in all of the school's previous musicals.
Instead of creating a prequel or sequel to the film franchise, Disney has decided to create a different kind of scripted show.
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" revolves around the students attending the high school in which "High School Musical" was filmed putting on a production of "High School Musical." The show will be available on day one.