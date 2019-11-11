Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Qualcomm, Cisco & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Jefferies raised its price target on the stock and said it sees the company "maintaining its edge in product, affordability and technology."
"Without assuming it is smooth sailing from here, Q3 reported gross margin levels that are consistent with sustained profitability while ASPs should stabilize ahead of H2 2020 improvements. Stabilization in 2019 sets a better foundation for a return to growth in 2020 revenue and earnings. We continue to see Tesla maintaining its edge in product, affordability and technology."
Piper said in its downgrade of Cisco that a slowing macro environment in Cisco's markets as well as the lack of any near term catalyst for the stock.
"Our downgrade centers on a slowing macro-environment across Enterprise and Service Provider, as well as cycles hitting a peak earlier this year, a lack of a near-term catalyst, and risk to FY20-FY21 estimates. On the positive front, we see downside as fairly limited from here, the software transition producing better FCF, a ~3% dividend yield, and material 2021 catalysts like 5G and 400G switching."