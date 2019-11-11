Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Qualcomm, Cisco & more

Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by "The Boring Company" for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, December 18, 2018.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Jefferies raised its price target on the stock and said it sees the company "maintaining its edge in product, affordability and technology."

"Without assuming it is smooth sailing from here, Q3 reported gross margin levels that are consistent with sustained profitability while ASPs should stabilize ahead of H2 2020 improvements. Stabilization in 2019 sets a better foundation for a return to growth in 2020 revenue and earnings. We continue to see Tesla maintaining its edge in product, affordability and technology."

