Asia to trade cautiously as US-China trade war dominates market focus

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Monday, with Nikkei futures pointing to a fractionally higher open in Japan.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.1% in early trade.

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is set to take the spotlight this week.

Last Thursday, trade optimism rose after China's Commerce Ministry said that Beijing had agreed with Washington to lift existing trade tariffs between the two countries in phases.

Hopes of alleviating that trade fight, which has hampered the global growth outlook and created uncertainty for businesses, dampened when President Donald Trump said Friday he has not agreed to scrap tariffs on Chinese goods.

Both sides are working to sign what the White House has described as a "phase one" trade deal.