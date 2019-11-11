Goldman Sachs will reevaluate Apple Card credit limits after bias allegations

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California.

Goldman Sachs denied allegations of gender bias and said on Monday that it will reevaluate credit limits for Apple Card users on a case-by-case basis for customers who received lower credit lines than expected.

"We have not and never will make decisions based on factors like gender," Carey Halio, Goldman's retail bank CEO, said in a statement. "In fact, we do not know your gender or marital status during the Apple Card application process."

Halio said that customers unsatisfied with their line should contact the company.

"Based on additional information we may request, we will re-evaluate your credit line," the statement said.

The controversy surfaced on Friday, when tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson wrote a series of tweets complaining that he got a credit limit 20 times higher than his wife, despite the fact that the couple files tax returns jointly.

A Goldman spokesperson previously told CNBC that the issue was related to how the bank evaluates credit applications independently, which makes it possible for two family members to receive significantly different credit decisions. Goldman s looking into ways for family members to share a single Apple Card account, which would address the issue.

In the statement on Monday, Goldman said that the problem stemmed from some applicants having "limited personal credit history."

Affected users can contact Goldman Sachs through a chat in the iPhone Wallet app or at the company's customer service number.