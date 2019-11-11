Health-care leaders mourn Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson, who unexpectedly died at age 60

Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, the health care giant announced. One of the nation's leading health care executives, Tyson was 60.

He rose through the ranks during a 30-year career at Kaiser to become CEO in 2013. Over his tenure, the integrated health care system and health insurance giant grew from 9 million members, with more than 174,000 employees, to serve more than 12 million members with a workforce of 218,000. Under his leadership, the nation's largest non-profit health system became a leading advocate in the movement to improve the delivery on care and benefits in the U.S.

His sudden passing elicited an outpouring of remembrances from fellow health-care leaders.

"Bernie was a good friend and trusted peer, and I am so saddened by his passing," said Larry Merlo, CVS Health CEO, adding, "I'll miss Bernie's keen mind and good nature, as well as his unique ability to rally people from all walks of life around a singular goal of making health care better for all Americans."

"Bernie was a visionary leader with a passion for health equity, quality care and serving those in need," said Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans. "His loss is a loss for all who strive to improve the quality of care and coverage in the American health care system."

"He truly 'walked the talk' in his concern for making health care not just a right, but something that is affordable and centered on the great diversity of patients," said Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, the agency that runs the Affordable Care Act exchange in the golden state.

Tyson's most recent push has been in the area of social determinants of health, economic and social issues in lower income communities which have negative impact the health patients. Last spring, Kaiser launched a $200 million fund to help address some of those issues in the Bay Area, half of which would address affordable housing and homelessness.