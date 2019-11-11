Trump is expected to delay European auto tariffs for 6 months, report says

President Donald Trump is expected to push back a decision on whether to impose tariffs on European Union automobile imports for another six months, Politico reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the decision.

The Trump administration has until Wednesday to decide whether to slap import tariffs on cars and auto parts. That deadline had already been pushed back from May, when Trump directed U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to seek agreements with the EU and Japan to "address the threatened impairment" of national security from auto imports.

Delaying the deadline by another six months would allow Trump to put off a decision on the new duties until the middle of 2020, when the presidential election is ramping up.

The White House declined CNBC's request for comment on Politico's report. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately provide comment.

The auto tariff deadline approaches as the U.S. and China continue to edge toward a so-called phase one trade deal.

