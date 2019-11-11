Weak 2019 earnings growth paves the way for a strong 2020 earnings picture, boosting stocks

Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 15, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City.

Earnings in 2019 are setting a low bar to clear in 2020, paving the way for stocks to continue their record-setting rally, according to Wall Street strategists.

Third-quarter earnings are slated to see a 2.4% drop from last year's third quarter, according to DataTrek Research. The first and second quarter saw 0.4% declines in earnings from the same periods last year. Plus, the fourth quarter is looking like another tough quarter with analysts estimating a 1.1% fall in earnings from 2018.

"Markets rallying to new highs clearly indicates that marginal investors believe 2019's no-growth earnings will make for easy comps in 2020 if the US-China trade war abates," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a note called "2020: The Year of Easy Earnings Comps."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time record highs Thursday. A rate cut from the Federal Reserve a week prior and trade war optimism between the U.S. and China contributed to the stock market surge. Another factor propelling the latest rally is the weak earnings in 2019 that will pave the way for a solid 2020 earnings picture.

As forward earnings estimates have fallen since the start of October, stocks have rallied. Analysts expected 3% earnings growth in the fourth quarter on Oct 1. Driven by weakness in large caps like Alphabet, Boeing Micron and Exxon Mobil, the earnings growth estimate has fallen to zero, with analysts estimating EPS to be flat year over year, according to Bank of America. In that time, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 4%.

"Commentary on earnings calls has suggested weakening trends, but optimism is building," said Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian in a note to clients.

Earnings growth for 2020 has fallen to its lowest estimate in all of 2019, DataTrek Research noted. At the end of the second quarter this year, Wall Street estimated 12.9% earnings growth for 2020. That has fallen to 9.9%. And Goldman Sachs expects estimates will come down further to about 6% growth in 2020. But the firm said this trend is not problematic for stocks.

"Looking into 2020, although consensus expectations for 9% EPS growth appear too optimistic, modest negative revisions should not pose a major risk to the market," said David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Kostin said due to China tariffs still in place, 2020 earnings revisions in its China exposure basket have been among the most negative.