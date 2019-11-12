Disney+ suffers technical errors on launch day

Disney+ appears to have been hit by some technical errors just a few hours into its official launch on Tuesday.

Some users who rushed to download Disney's new streaming service were met with an unfortunate error message on their screen that reads "unable to connect." The message, which appears underneath characters from "Wreck-It Ralph," then forces users to exit the service and to try to reconnect at a later time.

Users began reporting issues with the service on Twitter early Tuesday morning. Many said they were being shown the technical error, while others said they were having issues finding the Disney+ app in Apple's App Store. As of 7:00 a.m. EST, there were roughly 7,300 reports of problems with Disney+, according to Downdetector, a website where users can report problems on apps and websites.

A Disney+ spokesperson said the company was working quickly to resolve the service outages.

"The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations," the spokesperson said. "While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience."

Disney had reportedly prepared to face some system outages on launch day. The company bought BAMTech in 2017 and uses the streaming technology to power Disney+, as well as ESPN+, for the purpose of preventing system outages and buffering.

It seems that the Disney+ launch day woes aren't limited to technical errors. Some users who pre-ordered the service in Puerto Rico, Canada and other regions were shown an error message that states: "Disney+ is only available in certain regions. Depending on where you are located, you may not be able to access Disney+."

Disney appears to have delayed the launch of Disney+ in Puerto Rico. The company said Tuesday that the service will now roll out in Puerto Rico on Nov. 19, which is a week later than it initially announced. When Disney first announced the service, Disney+ was slated to launch Nov. 19 in New Zealand and Australia, with "full availability in the U.S." on Nov. 12.

Leading up to the launch on Tuesday, Disney had been teasing its long-awaited streaming service for many months. The subscription-based service costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, and features content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney is also producing original shows and movies for Disney+ subscribers, including the buzzy Star Wars spin-off "The Mandalorian." Everyone can try the service for free for seven days.

Subscribers can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month, which happens to be the same price as Netflix's most popular plan. On top of that, Verizon wireless and new FiOS customers can get a free year of Disney+, which should provide a nice boost in subscribers that can be charged later once the free trial is up.

With its deep bench of classic Disney content, the company is hoping to tap into fans' sentimentality around shows and movies that they may have watched throughout their childhood. It should help position Disney as a formidable player against its opponents in the crowded streaming market, which include Apple's Apple TV+, NBCUniversal's Peacock and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, as well as established players like Netflix and Amazon.