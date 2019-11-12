Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls protesters selfish for 'paralyzing' the city

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves her annual policy address due to disruptions by pro-democracy lawmakers in the Legislative Council on October 16, 2019.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the protesters "paralyzing" the city are selfish.

Lam added that the city's government is still doing its best to hold a fair, safe, and orderly district council election, scheduled for later this month.

She made her comments during a regular media address a day after Hong Kong saw the most violent day since the protests started nearly six months ago.

On Monday morning local time, a police officer shot a protester who is now in critical condition. A hospital press officer confirmed to CNBC that the 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

The police spokesperson said the officer involved in the shooting fired three times. That incident occurred at around 7 a.m. outside the Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway station.

In a separate incident, police said "rioters" poured "flammable liquid" on a man and set him on fire. Speaking at an afternoon press conference, Hong Kong police said the incident occurred at the Ma On Shan MTR station and that the man is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police said they are investigating the fire attack and made no mention of arrests.

Disturbing and graphic videos of those two incidents and other violence circulated widely on social media Monday.