Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Trump tariff threat, PayPal and RealReal executive interviews, stock picks

Wall Street cannot absorb more tariffs on Chinese imports

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

CNBC's said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's willingness to raise tariffs on Chinese imports was the "more important" statement that the leader of the free world made in a speech earlier that day. In an address a the Economic Club of New York, Trump signaled that U.S. and China negotiators were "close" to settling on a so-called phase one trade deal, but threatened to increase tariffs "very substantially" if one does not come to fruition. "When you consider how high this market is, I doubt it can absorb much higher tariffs," the "Mad Money" host said. "But if the Chinese really are eager to make a deal, well that would give the averages a major boost."

PayPal CFO: Cash is still the competition in the digital payments arena

John Rainey, PayPal David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Facebook has turned its focus onto PayPal's popular Venmo payments app as it plans to launch its own service that can be access on the social media giant's multiple platforms. Cramer asked PayPal CFO John Rainey about the growing competition in the digital payments space and questioned if Facebook Pay could hurt Venmo's business. "I think, when you step back and you think about the competitive landscape, there are many people competing in this field, but really the competition is still cash — good old fashion cash where 85% of the world's commerce is still taking place," Rainey said, shrugging off Facebook's pending expansion in online money transfers. He added that PayPal's initiatives are making "movement and management of money a lot safer, simpler and more secure."

The RealReal CEO Julie Wainwright talks product authentication process, responds to critical CNBC investigation

Julie Wainwright, CEO, The RealReal Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Last week, CNBC published an investigative report claiming that The RealReal has let some products in the past slip through the cracks in its authentication process of every item listed and sold on the online consignment shop. Cramer brought on CEO Julie Wainwright to discuss challenges in the platform's authentication process, asking if the company sets itself up for a justified level of criticism being that it is impossible to be perfect. "I agree. It's impossible to be perfect, but we strive to be perfect everyday and that [is] the team's intention every single day...," said Wainwright, adding that "our consumers tell us that we are the safest place to shop on the internet and that's what we do every day."

