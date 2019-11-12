Looking to make big profits from the record rally? Crossmark says avoid S&P groups

The S&P 500 is having its best year since 2013.

But one widely used strategy will likely block investors from profiting from the market's record strength going forward, according to Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez.

The firm's chief market strategist, who has $5 billion in assets under management, is advising investors to avoid picking S&P groups and go for individual names instead.

"We're very weary of doing a broad paint-brush stroke for sectors in general because we see that there are many names within each that are going to perform differently," she said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Fernandez uses semiconductors Intel and Texas Instruments as examples. They both belong to the same group, but Intel had a far better earnings report for the third quarter. Intel is now up 13% over the past month while Texas Instruments is down 8%. It reported disappointing quarterly numbers late last month linked to the U.S.-China trade war.

She cites retail as another example.

"It's a very different story for someone like a Walmart versus someone who is more of a mall-based retailer," said Fernandez. "Some are driven more by online than others. So, that's why we think looking at individual companies makes more sense because there are idiosyncratic factors."

Despite her warning about going all in to sectors, Fernandez is positive on the stock market as a whole.