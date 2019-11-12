The ball is in Iran's court on talks, senior U.S. energy official says

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A senior State Department official on Tuesday said current tensions between the U.S. and Iran are entirely within Iran's power to fix, speaking at a panel event on energy and geopolitics at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (Adipec). "The ball is in the Iranian regime's court, as it were," Frank Fannon, U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the State Department told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on stage. "The administration has been very clear on the conditions. They're encouraging talks, but there are certain conditions that have to be met. Fomenting proxy wars and creating instability in the region, that is not a way to come to the negotiation table." The comments come as Iran steadily rolls back its commitments to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, 16 months after President Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral agreement and imposed crippling economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed on Monday that Iran is enriching uranium at its heavily fortified underground Fordow site and speeding up enrichment generally. The Iranians say they will undo the steps they've taken — steps that bring them closer to nuclear bomb-making capability — if all parties to the deal abide by it and sanctions on the country are lifted.

This handout image supplied by the IIPA (Iran International Photo Agency) shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran. Getty Images

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fannon called the Iranian regime a "criminal enterprise" for its backing of regional paramilitary and terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, its testing of ballistic missiles and its support for the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad. Tehran argues it was asked by the Assad government to intervene in Syria, and describes its development of ballistic missiles as exercising its sovereign right to self-defense. Critics of the administration argue that Trump's policy — that of maximum pressure through sanctions — has not been conducive to rapprochement, and they question the clarity of the administration's ultimate goal with regard to Iran. Some suspect the White House wants regime change, which U.S. officials deny, saying they're pursuing an end to the Iranian regime's "malign behavior." Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in September that Iran would "never" hold talks with the U.S. at any level, and that Washington's sanctioning of the country's leaders closed the door on any chance at diplomacy. One former senior Obama administration official, who did not want to be named, told CNBC during the Abu Dhabi conference that a negotiated deal with the Iranians was entirely possible and in Tehran's interest, but that the Iranians had to be able to do it "without looking like Trump's bitch." Iranians and country analysts often note the country's strong sense of pride, casting doubt on any notion that the regime's leaders would be willing to come to the table from a position of weakness.

An Iranian woman and her son walk past Shahab-2 (L) and Shahab-3 missiles on display in front of a large portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a square in south Tehran. Atta Kenare | AFP | Getty Images