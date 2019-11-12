Skip Navigation
Surveillance video released of burglars who raided billionaire Mall of America mogul Don Ghermezian's New York mansion

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • Burglars ransacked New York mansion of billionaire Don Ghermezian Saturday evening, stealing $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry.
  • Police released video footage of the suspects walking outside the Ghermezian's home in an upscale Bronx neighborhood.
  • Ghermezian is CEO of Triple Five Group, the Canada-based real estate developer behind Mall of America and the recently-opened American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Courtesy: NYPD

The New York City Police Department released video footage on Tuesday showing a group of men who they say ransacked a mansion belonging to billionaire real estate mogul Don Ghermezian, stealing $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry.

The footage shows several unidentified male suspects walking past a security camera on Saturday evening outside Ghermezian's multimillion-dollar home, located in the affluent Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale.

The thieves broke into Ghermezian's home through a rear window on the balcony of the three-story mansion, according to the NYPD.

Ghermezian told The New York Daily News that neither he nor anyone else was at the 11,000-square-foot home at the time of the burglary. The newspaper reported that he learned of the break-in from a security notification system while out of town.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Ghermezian is President and CEO of Triple Five Group, the Canadian-based real estate developer behind the Mall of America in Minnesota, and the recently-opened American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Triple 5 CEO Don Ghermezian, developer of the American Dream mega entertainment and shopping complex in East Rutherford, N.J., is interviewed at the complex, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Richard Drew | AP Photo
