Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax won't be 'a big deal,' says investor Mark Mobius

U.S. presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax may not come to pass even if she's elected, says prominent investor Mark Mobius who added that the markets would still fall anyway.
Warren, a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, has made reining in the excesses of the wealthiest Americans and largest U.S. businesses a centerpiece of her campaign. Several well-known business executives and investors have criticized her plans, saying a Warren presidency would harm financial markets and the economy.
"I don't think this wealth tax is going to be a big deal, frankly," Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, told CNBC's "Global Squawk" on Wednesday.
"Because if you look at who's giving money to Warren: wealthy people. So, they realize that it's talk," he added. "At the end of the day, when it comes to actual action, it's not going to be significant. I don't see a wealth tax coming in."
Warren's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.
In the third quarter, Warren's campaign said it raised $24.6 million with an average contribution of $26.
While Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, has previously taken contributions from lobbyists and business executives in past Senate election cycles, she pledged to run a grassroots-funded campaign in the 2020 presidential race.
That includes turning down contributions from federal lobbyists and political action committees, and not taking donations over $200 from executives at Big Tech companies, top Wall Street firms, fossil fuel or major pharmaceutical companies.
Several investors have predicted major losses for U.S. stocks if Warren wins the presidential election next year. Mobius is no different, and has forecast a 20% to 25% decline on Warren's election.
But Mobius explained on Wednesday that such a correction would not be triggered by Warren's wealth tax. Instead, it would be because U.S. President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid, he said.
Markets "will definitely have a big correction simply because the Trump policies have been so beneficial to the economy that any change, people will begin to say: 'let's hold back and wait,' and then you have a correction," said the investor.