Big Data is the 'next frontier' for medicine, says Dexcom CEO

The health care industry will continue to be transformed by the role of Big Data, DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday.

"This whole integration of health care data is really going to be the next frontier," Sayer said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Sayer's remarks come days after a deal between Alphabet subsidiary Google and hospital network Ascension was revealed, sparking privacy concerns. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the deal gave 150 Google employees access to data on tens of millions of patients without their knowledge or consent.

CNBC later reported that the partnership is bound by an industry-standard agreement that restricts how Google can utilize the information it has collected. It cannot, for example, use it to sell targeted advertising.

Nevertheless, the reaction to the deal between Google and Ascension represents the latest hiccup around privacy for large technology companies as they expand into the health care space.

But Sayer, whose company has partnered with Alphabet, remains bullish on the potential for technology and data to continue altering health care, pointing to the success Dexcom has already had.

DexCom, based in San Diego, is a medical device company that specializes in the treatment of diabetes. In particular, it makes a device that provides near real-time glucose monitoring, without a finger prick.

DexCom's stock is up 69.37% for the year, closing at $202.90 on Wednesday. It beat on both the top and bottom lines in its most recent earnings report, while also raising revenue guidance for the year.