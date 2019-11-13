House will vote next week to prevent a government shutdown for another month

The U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks over impeachment inquiry two days after the formal request during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The House will vote next week on a measure to dodge a government shutdown for about another month, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday.

The short-term bill would keep the government running through Dec. 20. Funding will lapse after Nov. 21 if Congress does not act to prevent a shutdown.

The so-called continuing resolution would give the Democratic-held House and GOP-controlled Senate more time to hash out longer-term funding bills. While Congress approved a two-year budget deal earlier this year, they have struggled to agree on where the money actually goes. Democrats and Republicans have so far failed to come to a consensus on border security and military funding.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., announced the potential for a Dec. 20 extension Wednesday after meeting with her Senate counterpart, Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office did not immediately respond when asked whether the Kentucky Republican would back the legislation. The White House declined to comment on whether President Donald Trump would sign it into law.

However, neither Republican has yet indicated opposition to a short-term plan to keep the government running.

Hoyer told reporters he expects a "relatively clean" bill — suggesting it will not include provisions that could prove politically toxic, according to NBC News. He added that he is hopeful the House and Senate can pass funding bills before Dec. 20.

The short-term measure would extend funding to roughly a year after the last shutdown started. The record 35-day partial funding lapse stemmed from a dispute over President Donald Trump's desire for billions of dollars to build his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.