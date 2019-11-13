How to make the most of your 401(k)

Most people who start saving for retirement expect things to go well. However, a number of wrong turns can make it hard for your nest egg to grow. Recent research at Boston College found that a 25-year-old with a median income who contributed regularly to his or her 401(k) account starting in 1981 — when the plans first took off — would have accumulated around $360,000 by the age of 60. Yet the typical 60-year-old has under $100,000 saved. Here are some of the mistakes people make along their savings journey and tips on how to avoid them.

Missing out on the employer match

If your company offers a 401(k) plan, it may also offer a 401(k) match. The average employer 401(k) match reached 4.7% this year, according to Fidelity, which manages more than 30 million retirement accounts. Yet more than a third of workers contribute below the match rate, "leaving money on the table," said Anqi Angie Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. Try to gradually increase your savings as time goes on, particularly if you get a raise, Angie Chen said. "Many plans allow auto escalation, which means your contribution amount will be increased by 1% or so every year," said Arielle O'Shea, a retirement and investing expert at personal finance website Nerdwallet. "Opt into that – you might find you don't miss the money."

Failing to regularly contribute

Dipping into your account

People often cash out their 401(k) s when they leave a job or need money to pay a debt or unexpected expense, O'Shea said. "If you do, you'll owe taxes and penalties that can wipe out a fourth of your balance," she said. To avoid this hit to your retirement savings, work to build up a healthy emergency savings fund. It's better to stop or scale back your 401(k) contributions for a period than to dip into the plan early, O'Shea said. Even a loan from your plan is typically better than an early withdrawal, O'Shea said. Keep in mind: You'll need to repay the loan within a certain period or risk the IRS treating it as an early withdrawal. "Dipping into qualified retirement savings is generally a last resort," Pehrson said.

