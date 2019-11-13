OPEC's Barkindo: Shale producers are concerned that their slowdown is becoming a 'fast deceleration'

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo isn't worried about booming U.S. shale production pushing the oil price down despite a difficult year for the 14-member crude producing organization, which has struggled to keep prices from falling in a low demand environment.

Asked about the disruptive impact of U.S. shale on the energy market, and whether the abundant commodity could torpedo OPEC's efforts to boost prices into the new year, Barkindo cited an impending slowdown in shale — and suggested the most concerned party out of anyone should be shale producers themselves.

"Here in ADIPEC, talking to a number of producers, especially in the shale basins, there is a growing concern by themselves that the slowdown is almost graduating into a fast deceleration," Barkindo told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).

"And the numbers are starting to show it. They are the operators, they are the ones investing, and they are telling us that we are probably more optimistic than they are considering the variety of headwind challenges they are facing."

Shale oil, the commodity that catapulted the U.S. to becoming the world's top energy producer last year and that's threatened the level of influence OPEC heavyweights have over the market, is indeed set for a slowdown in 2020, recent figures show.

U.S. oil rig count dropped by 2% at the end of October to 700, the lowest in two and a half years, according to oil services company Baker Hughes. The industry is facing capital retreat as investors pull away from drilling companies, unwilling to spend more money on unprofitable growth.

A recent report by IHS Markit forecasts total U.S. production growth to fall to 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 and broadly flatten by 2021 — down from a global record of 2 million bpd annual growth in 2018.