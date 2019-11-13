Uber adds new safety features in the UK as another decision on its London license nears

Uber has introduced some new safety-focused features in Britain — including one that lets users flag discriminative behavior — as it awaits a decision from London's transport regulator on whether it can continue operating in the city.

Among the new tools the company is launching is one called "RideCheck," which sends out an alert when its GPS data indicates a potential crash, or if a ride appears to be taking too long. That message would then direct a user to a tool that lets them contact the emergency services.

Another is a button a user can press — whether they're a rider or driver — to report any discriminatory behavior they experience during a journey. If Uber finds evidence that someone has committed discrimination against a rider or driver on the basis of race, ethnicity or sexual orientation, the offending user would get booted off the platform.

Lastly, the company is partnering with Britain's AA motoring association on an online video course to teach drivers about driving safely. The scheme will be compulsory for all new drivers as part of the onboarding process, but optional for motorists who are already driving for Uber.