Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 92 points

The Dow gained 92.10 points, or 0.33%, to close at 27,783.59. The S&P 500 climbed 0.07% to end the day at 3,094.04. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.05% to 8,482,10. Disney lifted the Dow to a fresh record but worries around trade kept the broader market in check.

Trade talks hit snag

CNBC's Kayla Tausche, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the U.S. is trying secure stronger concessions on intellectual property theft and curb forced tech transfers in exchange for a rollback in tariffs. The Wall Street Journal first reported that talks between the two sides hit a snag, leading the major averages to pare earlier gains. Disney's strong performance — along with positive testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the economy — helped the market keep its composure amid the latest trade news. However, with the averages trading around record highs, any further deterioration in trade negotiations could lead investors to quickly book profits and send the market sliding.

Disney jumps, SmileDirectClub plummets

Disney shares jumped 7.32% after the media giant said Disney+, its video-streaming service, got more than 10 million sign-ups after launching. SmileDirectClub plunged 20.31% after the online dentistry company posted its first quarterly results since going public in September.

What happens next?