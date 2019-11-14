European stocks set for flat open as US-China talks hit stalemate; Germany avoids technical recession

European stocks were seen making a cautious open Thursday as trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are understood to have hit a roadblock.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open down around 17 points at 7,334, the DAX was seen around 7 points lower at 13,223 and the CAC 40 was set to nudge around 3 points lower to 5,904, according to IG data.

Just one month after agreeing in principle on the so-called phase one of a trade deal, the world's two largest economies have reached a stalemate in negotiations.

The U.S. is seeking stronger concessions from China on intellectual property protections and a cessation of forced technology transfer in exchange for rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods, CNBC's Kayla Tausche reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Asian stocks were mixed during Thursday afternoon trade as Chinese industrial production data missed expectations.

Stateside, focus turned to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, with the first televised hearing linking the U.S. leader directly to efforts to pressurize Ukraine into announcing an investigation into his domestic political rival.

Back in Europe, a poll by Savanta ComRes on Wednesday suggested that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative party established a 10-point lead over the main opposition Labour party ahead of the U.K.'s December 12 election, after the Brexit Party stood down candidates in Conservative seats.

German GDP (gross domestic product) grew by 0.1% in the third quarter, exceeding the -0.1% contraction expected and narrowly avoiding a technical recession. Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down from -0.1% to -0.2%.

French and Spanish inflation figures and U.K. retail sales are also due Thursday morning.