Ford's first all-electric SUV, the Mach-E, will be a Mustang

DETROIT – Ford Motor is expanding its iconic Mustang franchise to include the automaker's first-ever, all-electric SUV: the Mustang Mach-E.

The vehicle, which will make its global debut Sunday in Los Angeles, marks the first time the Mustang name and badge have been used on a vehicle other than the two-door pony car since it debuted in 1964.

Ford, prior to announcing the name on Thursday, had been referring to the Mach-E as a "Mustang-inspired" SUV rather than a product that would bear the name and logo.

The automaker declined to provide additional details regarding the decision to make the all-electric SUV a Mustang. It's likely a play for the vehicle to stand out in an increasingly crowded EV segment that suffers from a lack of consumer awareness and interest.﻿

The Mustang Mach-E, according to Ford, will be available in U.S., Canadian and European dealerships next fall. Online reservations for the vehicle will start following the SUV's unveiling during Sunday's private event, days ahead of its public debut at the L.A. Auto Show.