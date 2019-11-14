Real-life "Catch Me If You Can" con artist says you should never post these three things on social media

Millions of Americans get scammed every year.

In 2018, nearly 3 million claims of fraud and scams were reported to the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network, an uptick from 2017.

Frank Abagnale, a reformed con artist and author of "Scam Me If You Can," was famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie "Catch Me If You Can." He now works as a private consultant, author and public speaker with the goal of preventing fraud.

Abagnale thinks technology is only making it easier for scammers to operate today. "What I did 50 years ago is 4,000 times easier to do today," Abagnale said.

He personally does not use social media and said it can be a potential gold mine for any scammers looking to make you a victim.

Abagnale said fraudsters usually aren't digging through your bio for obscure facts like your mother's maiden name or the name of your first pet. They just need three very specific things.

Watch this video to find out exactly what you should never post on any of your profiles.

More from Invest in You:

What hiring managers want to see in your social profile

The secret to getting your resume past the robot rejections

These people in their 30s are doing a simple thing to get rich

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.