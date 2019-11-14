Hong Kong is still 'a very good proxy' for Chinese assets despite the unrest, says an economist

Secondary school students attend a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong on August 22, 2019. Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

Even after months of protests and escalating violence, Hong Kong is still a "very good proxy" for foreign investors wanting to access the vast China market, an economist said on Wednesday. "Since 1997, (Hong Kong) has really evolved from quite a broad-based international financial center to now, a more China-centric offshore center. So if we take that into consideration, Hong Kong has been a very good proxy for foreign investors to invest into China-related assets," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific economist at Natixis. He attributed it to three factors: the territory's free capital outflow structure, its legal framework, and a very simple tax system. Hong Kong — a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 — has been crippled by widespread demonstrations since early June. It operates as a semi-autonomous territory under the "one country, two systems" principle, a structure that grants Hong Kong citizens some degree of financial and legal independence from the mainland.

Limited inflows into mainland cities