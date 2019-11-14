Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Cisco's quarter, Viacom CEO, trade war divides

CNBC's Jim Cramer explains why Wall Street has fallen out of love with enterprise-based technology stocks like Cisco and turned to consumer-based ones like Roku. The "Mad Money" host sits down with Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to get insight into the company's merger with CBS and foray into the streaming war. Later in the show he breaks down why there's a chance that the U.S.-China trade war could potentially drag on for years.

Cisco and enterprise tech stocks are punching bags in this market

Wall Street is placing more value in consumer-oriented technology stocks and leaving behind tech stocks of companies that sell to other businesses, CNBC's said Thursday. "The market wants nothing to do with tech companies that serve the enterprise, but ... it loves the consumer," the "Mad Money" host said. Cramer illustrated his point by juxtaposing the action in and Cisco Systems, whose stocks are up roughly 385% and 3.7%, respectively, this year.

Viacom's different approach to video streaming with CBS

Viacom will embark on a unique path in the video streaming market once the merger with is finalized next month, CEO Bob Bakish told Cramer in a sitdown interview. "We're bringing a different approach to the marketplace. One that combines free and paid," said Bakish, who is set to head the ViacomCBS combined entity. "We're the leader today in free. We already have, particularly on a Viacom-CBS basis, a nice bouquet of paid products. We'll use those on an integrated basis, and you'll see us prosper in that space, as well."

In-house divides can drag the U.S.-China trade war for years

The U.S.-China trade war continue on for a significant time if Beijing does not agree to start buying considerable amounts of American goods, Cramer said. "The Chinese keep making the same mistake: they think this is about the balance of trade ...when in reality it's about a whole lot more than that," the host said.

