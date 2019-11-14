Here are the 10 candidates who qualified for next week's Democratic primary debate

Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts' Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters at a rally outside the New Hampshire State House, after signing papers to officially enter the New Hampshire Primary race in Concord, New Hampshire on November 13, 2019.

Ten candidates qualified for next week's 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate even as the field trying to challenge President Donald Trump expands.

The Democratic National Committee announced the lineup for the event on Thursday. The debate, hosted by the DNC, MSNBC and The Washington Post, will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Here are the presidential hopefuls who will share the stage next week, in alphabetical order:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The debate will take place less than three months before the Democratic nominating contests start with the Iowa caucuses in February. Tougher qualifying standards that left candidates such as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro on the outside of the debate field seemingly aim to winnow the field as 2020 draws closer.

Instead, the field actually grew on Thursday as some Democrats express concerns about the ability of top contenders to defeat Trump next year. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined the race on Thursday, hoping to become a center-left alternative to the current field.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also considering entering the race.

National and early state polls for weeks have found a top Democratic tier of Biden, Warren and Sanders. Some surveys have also showed recent gains for Buttigieg and Gabbard, in particular. Harris has also seen her support in polls sag as she focuses her resources on Iowa.

Potential debate topics include candidates' plans to expand access to health care, U.S. trade talks with China and the now public House impeachment inquiry into Trump.

