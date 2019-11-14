Here are the 10 candidates who qualified for next week's Democratic primary debate

Ten candidates qualified for next week's 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate even as the field trying to challenge President Donald Trump expands.
The Democratic National Committee announced the lineup for the event on Thursday. The debate, hosted by the DNC, MSNBC and The Washington Post, will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Here are the presidential hopefuls who will share the stage next week, in alphabetical order:
The debate will take place less than three months before the Democratic nominating contests start with the Iowa caucuses in February. Tougher qualifying standards that left candidates such as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro on the outside of the debate field seemingly aim to winnow the field as 2020 draws closer.
Instead, the field actually grew on Thursday as some Democrats express concerns about the ability of top contenders to defeat Trump next year. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined the race on Thursday, hoping to become a center-left alternative to the current field.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also considering entering the race.
National and early state polls for weeks have found a top Democratic tier of Biden, Warren and Sanders. Some surveys have also showed recent gains for Buttigieg and Gabbard, in particular. Harris has also seen her support in polls sag as she focuses her resources on Iowa.
Potential debate topics include candidates' plans to expand access to health care, U.S. trade talks with China and the now public House impeachment inquiry into Trump.